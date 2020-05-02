|
KING, Robert J. Age 70, a longtime Natick resident, died Wednesday, April 29, at Eliot Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Dorchester, MA, a son to the late Kenneth and Eleanor (Driscoll) King. He moved to Natick as a young teenager in 1962, graduating from Natick High School with the class of 1967. Rob was a US Air Force Veteran. Rob loved all sports, both in New England and Ohio. In his early days he was an avid golfer, bowler, softball, pitch and cribbage player. He was a two-time exalted ruler of the Natick Elks Lodge. He loved music and was a trivia wiz with an amazing memory. Rob worked many years for and retired from Framingham State University. He is survived by Marilyn of Ashland, his children Bob Brasco of North Carolina and Sharon and her husband Chris of Hopkinton, his two beloved grandchildren Kyle and Natalie, his nephew Kenneth and his wife Melissa King and their children Liam and Lucas of Ohio, his niece Julie Rutherford and her children Andrew, Chase and Nora also of Ohio. Rob also leaves his aunt Marie Caldaroni of Hopkinton and many cousins in Ohio and Texas, Susie and her husband Mike Keller, Jean and husband Gary Niland and Judy and husband Geoff Carr with whom he had close relationships, his longtime best friend, Mike Federico of Rockland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert King, Jr. and his brothers Kenneth and James. Donations can be made to the Diabetes Foundation, Boston Office, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.diabetes.org or , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or Funeral Services and interment private. To sign guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
