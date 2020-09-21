1/1
ROBERT J. LAWRIE Jr.
LAWRIE, Robert J. Jr. Of Norwood, passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved son of Ruth A. (Coughlin) Lawrie of Norwood and the late Robert J. "Buddy" Lawrie. Loving brother of Mary Lawrie Shea and her husband Mark of Mansfield, Michael L. Lawrie and his wife Barbara of Sandwich, Carol R. Ballou and her husband Matt of Sandwich, Ted D. Lawrie and his wife Susan of Walpole and the late John R. Lawrie and his wife Marie Lawrie of Walpole. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and the late Darryl Lawrie and many good friends.

Bob was a 1973 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to graduate from Boston State College. He played hockey for Norwood High School and Boston State College and was a defenseman for the 1972 State Championship team. Bob spent many years down the Cape with his family and was legendary for his all-season swims. He enjoyed his time with Buddy and was a devoted son to his mother, Ruth. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews attending numerous sporting events. He retired from the Norwood Post Office after almost 30 years. All Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452,

www.alz.org/manh kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
