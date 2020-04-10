|
|
LEBLANC, Robert J. Of Millis, April 6, 2020. Husband of Bernadette A. (Connor) LeBlanc. Father of Susan Griffith (Joseph) of Amesbury, Robert LeBlanc, Jr. (Louann) of Sandwich, Bruce LeBlanc (Tomoko Okada) of Tacoma, WA, Joyce Kramer of Sandwich, and Craig LeBlanc (Vicki) of South Yarmouth. Stepfather of Justin and Christopher Desrosiers, both of Millis. Grandfather of David LeBlanc, Robert LeBlanc, Juliann LeBlanc, Roxanne Wilson (Zachary), Stephannie LeBlanc, Christian Griffith, Brandon Kramer, Katelyn Kramer, Bryson LeBlanc and Rylan LeBlanc. Brother of Rita Guzzi of West Newton, Kenneth LeBlanc of Allston, James LeBlanc of Plymouth, Karen LeBlanc of Yarmouth, and the late Esther Krinsky and Jeanne Burley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. As result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community, Bob's Funeral Services will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020