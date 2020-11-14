1/1
ROBERT J. LYDON
1937 - 2020-11-12
LYDON, Robert J. Age 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Loving brother of Frances Fitzgerald of Clinton; sister-in-law Karen Lydon of Westford; devoted uncle to generations of nieces and nephews, notably: Denise McAuliffe (Dan) of Sterling; Robert J. Fitzgerald, Jr. (Terry) of Largo, FL; Patricia Flannagan of Sterling; Kevin M. Fitzgerald of Uxbridge; Maureen Hart (David) of Lancaster; and Margaret Reardon (Dan) of Wrentham. Predeceased by parents Thomas & Catherine Lydon, siblings Mary Morrissey, Thomas & Edward Lydon, brother-in-law Robert J. Fitzgerald, nieces Mary Catherine Wigandt & Jennifer Lydon, aunt and uncle Catherine & Thomas Feeney. A graduate of Mission High School, Class of 1955 & Northeastern University, Class of 1959, and proud veteran of the US Army. Retired manager and forty-year employee of Shaw's and Star Market Grocery Stores. Loving brother and devoted uncle. Funeral Mass: 10AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Interment: Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorial contributions to: Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., CLINTON. www.philbincomeaufh.com

View the online memorial for Robert J. LYDON


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
