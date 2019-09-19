|
MacDONALD, Robert J. "Bob" Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, September 17, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of 62 years to Nancy (Monahan) MacDonald; loving father of Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren; brother of Donald MacDonald; grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 4. Funeral Service at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading on Monday, September 23 at 10 AM. Calling Hours on Sunday, September 22 from 4 to 7 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . www.croswellfuneralhome.com Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019