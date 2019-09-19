Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Church
105 Haverhill St.
North Reading, MA
Resources
ROBERT J. "BOB" MACDONALD

ROBERT J. "BOB" MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Robert J. "Bob" Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, September 17, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of 62 years to Nancy (Monahan) MacDonald; loving father of Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren; brother of Donald MacDonald; grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 4. Funeral Service at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading on Monday, September 23 at 10 AM. Calling Hours on Sunday, September 22 from 4 to 7 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . www.croswellfuneralhome.com Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
