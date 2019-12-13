Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
MALAMPHY, Robert J. "Bob" Of Roslindale, December 11, 2019. Loving son of the late James P. and Catherine M. (Mason). Devoted partner of David Foster. Loving uncle of Lynne, James, Paula, John, Beth, Janet, Carol, Juliellen and Stephen. He was the brother of the late Julia Daly, James P. Malamphy and Catherine M. Malamphy. Also survived by many loving great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Bob was the late proprietor of Auburndale Dog Grooming in Newton, longtime usher at Boston Symphony Hall. U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. dana-farber.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019
