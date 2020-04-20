|
MAUCERI, Robert J. Of North Reading, formerly of Revere, April 19, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of 55 years to Angela (Ciccia) Mauceri, loving father of Robert Joseph Mauceri, Jr., Christine Mauceri Drane and David Arthur Mauceri, brother of Thomas Mauceri and the late Lawrence Mauceri, grandfather of seven, Camille, Rose and Silvia Mauceri, Trevor and Colette Drane, Samantha and April Mauceri. Graveside services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the North Reading Food Pantry, P.O. Box 626, North Reading, MA 01864 or to the Edith O'Leary Senior Center, 157 Park St., North Reading. Town of North Reading volunteer since 1972, he was a member of the Finance Committee, School Committee, Hillview Country Club and a Selectman for 15 years. Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020