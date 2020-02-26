|
McADAMS, Robert J. Sr. Age 86, of North Falmouth, died on February 25, 2020 at the Falmouth Hospital after a period of failing health. He was the husband of 61 years to Shirley Ann (Gladman) McAdams. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William J. and Mildred (Hodder) McAdams. Robert worked as director of manufacturing for the Barnstead Still & Sterilizer Company in Jamaica Plain for 33 years. Robert served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War as a Dental Tech. He was an avid bridge player and loved watching the Boston Red Sox. Besides his wife of 61 years, he is survived by his sons, Robert J. McAdams, Jr. and his wife Lisa (Spelman) McAdams of Walpole, Mark W. McAdams of Franklin; two brothers, William McAdams of Walpole and Donald McAdams of East Falmouth; a sister, Patricia Lake of East Falmouth and two granddaughters, Gayle and Erin McAdams. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Monday, March 2 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 481 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth. Burial will follow in the Mass National Cemetery, Bourne at 11:15am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation for Falmouth Respiratory Center, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason West Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020