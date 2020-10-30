McCANN, Robert J. Of Somersworth, NH, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on October 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Boston, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a retired electrician and 59 year member of the IBEW Local 103. A devoted husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Bob will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Robert was the beloved husband of Irene DuBois and the late Paula (Thorkelsdottir) McCann. Loving father of Mary Jane Restuccia of Cambridge, Pauline Mahoney of Norton, Roberta McCann and her wife Patricia Buck of Randolph, Michael McCann and his wife Melissa of Carefree, AZ and the late Gara Madden and Robert J McCann, Jr. Father-in-law of Cindy McCann of Sandwich. Stepfather of Dennis DuBois and his wife Patricia of Rochester, NH, Patricia DuBois of Falls Church, VA and Elaine and Steve DelBianco of McLean, VA. Devoted brother of Walter McCann of Weymouth and the late James McCann, Thomas McCann and Marie McCarthy. Son of the late Mary (Hesford) McCann. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation period on Wednesday morning, November 4th, from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. A private Memorial Mass will follow at St. Mary Church, Randolph. All are welcome to attend the Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Father Bill's and Mainspring, 460 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com