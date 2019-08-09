|
|
McDONNELL, Robert J. Of Somerville, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Staudinger) McDonnell. Loving father of Mark McDonnell and his wife Karen of Malden, Dale McDonnell and Scott McDonnell both of Somerville. Brother of the late Sara Augustino. Dear grandfather of Ryan, Brandon, Christopher and Meghan McDonnell, Lauren Ortiz and her husband Michael. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Robert, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8. Interment on Tuesday, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, at 1:00pm. Late member US Air Force, Korea. Donations may be made in Roberts Memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. For more information please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019