Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MCDONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. MCDONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. MCDONNELL Obituary
McDONNELL, Robert J. Of Somerville, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Staudinger) McDonnell. Loving father of Mark McDonnell and his wife Karen of Malden, Dale McDonnell and Scott McDonnell both of Somerville. Brother of the late Sara Augustino. Dear grandfather of Ryan, Brandon, Christopher and Meghan McDonnell, Lauren Ortiz and her husband Michael. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Robert, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8. Interment on Tuesday, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, at 1:00pm. Late member US Air Force, Korea. Donations may be made in Roberts Memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. For more information please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now