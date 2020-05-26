|
McEVOY, Robert J. Of Chelsea, MA, formerly of Revere, MA, passed away peacefully on May 25, at the age of 67, after a lengthy illness. Robert was a Vietnam veteran, member of the , and a proud former member of the U.S. Air Force, working on the crash and burn rescue squad. Robert was the husband of the late Darlene (Fiorillo) McEvoy, and the devoted father of Joseph McEvoy and his wife, Tenley McEvoy of Chelsea, MA, and the late Jill McEvoy of Revere, MA. He was the loving son of the late Joseph and Rita McEvoy of Malden, MA. He was the dear brother of Karen McEvoy of Malden, MA and Susan McEvoy and her partner, Neal Proman of Gilford, NH and the late Richard McEvoy of Revere, MA. He is also survived by many dear family and friends. Robert was a retired stagehand and was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E.), Local 11. Robert had a love for racehorses and visited many racetracks around the country. For a brief time, he owned and trained horses down Suffolk Downs. Robert spent his last year living at the Chelsea Soldiers Home where he received wonderful care and the love and respect from their excellent nursing staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patient Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020