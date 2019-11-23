Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
MCLAUGHLIN, Robert J. Of Everett, Nov. 21 Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (Doherty) McLaughlin and loving father of Kevin and his wife Susan of Peabody, Ann and her husband Paul Walker of Pembroke and Kathleen McLaughlin of Everett. Grandfather of Nicholas and Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Kalie and Connor Walker. Brother of the late Edward and uncle to Eileen Beaulieu. Loved his dog, Kona. Visiting Hours: Funeral Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in Glenwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Monday at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT from 4 to 8 pm. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-050 / murphyohara.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
