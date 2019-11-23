|
|
MCLAUGHLIN, Robert J. Of Everett, Nov. 21 Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (Doherty) McLaughlin and loving father of Kevin and his wife Susan of Peabody, Ann and her husband Paul Walker of Pembroke and Kathleen McLaughlin of Everett. Grandfather of Nicholas and Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Kalie and Connor Walker. Brother of the late Edward and uncle to Eileen Beaulieu. Loved his dog, Kona. Visiting Hours: Funeral Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in Glenwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours on Monday at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT from 4 to 8 pm. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-050 / murphyohara.com
View the online memorial for Robert J. MCLAUGHLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019