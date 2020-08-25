|
McNARY, Robert J. "Bob" Age 77, Of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 24, 2020. Devoted husband of 56 years to Sheila A. (Reidy) McNary. Beloved father of Meg McNary and her partner, Bob Siggens, of Somerville, Leslie Wright and her husband, Jack, Sean McNary and his wife, Karen, all of Billerica. Dear brother of Frank McNary and his wife, Janet, Henrietta Goodwin and her husband, Robert, all of Melrose and the late John McNary and his widow, Barbara. Loving grandfather of Katie Bloom and her husband, Logan, Grace and Teagan McNary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Friday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Procession will begin from the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody at 11:00 a.m. Bob was a retired Assistant Sales Manager from Interstate Container Company and was former Sales Manager for Prince Corrugated Company. He was also a member of Mount Horeb Masonic Lodge AF & AM and originally a member of the former King Solomon's Somerville Lodge. If you wish, memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to The Community Family, Inc. Adult Day Health Program, 121 Washington St., Medford, MA 02155. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020