More Obituaries for ROBERT MULVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. MULVEY

ROBERT J. MULVEY Obituary
MULVEY, Robert J. Deputy Fire Chief Brookline Fire Dept. 38 years of service (ret.) In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, South Yarmouth and Milton on June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. (Norris) Mulvey. Loving father of Robert G. Mulvey (BPD) ret. and his wife Maureen of Walpole. Adored grandfather of Robert of Walpole and Brian (BPD) of Roslindale. Dear brother of the late Ann Thomas of No. Kingstown, RI. and Catherine Ryan of Dorchester. Longtime companion of the late Dorothy McCaffrey of West Yarmouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late Army Airforce Veteran WWII. Funeral Mass will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
