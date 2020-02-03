|
|
MURAD, Robert J. Of Roslindale, formerly of Boston's South Cove, February 2, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Frances (Sharkey). Loving father of Christine Alexander of Arlington, Elaine Rosselle and her husband Michael of Dedham, Diane McDonough of Hyde Park and her late husband James, Robert Murad of Roslindale, Lynda Murad of Roslindale and Cynthia Hamilton and her husband Edmund of Roslindale. Cherished grandfather "Jidu" of Michael Frances Rosselle, Samantha Rosselle, PFC Thomas McDonough, Daniele McDonough and Thomas Robert Hamilton. Dear brother of James Murad of Hyde Park and Mary Mahanna of Boston's South Cove and the late Abraham, Joseph, Thomas and Frederick "Mo" Murad. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St), WEST ROXBURY, Friday at 9 a.m. Funeral Service at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 Pkwy. at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020