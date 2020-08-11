|
|
MURPHY, Robert J. Of South Boston, formerly of Reading and Medford, August 9, 2020. Devoted father of Timothy R. Murphy and his wife, Patti, of Providence, RI, James L. Murphy of Reading, Lisa E. Murphy of S. Boston, and Scott W. Murphy and his wife, Haruko, of Medford. Loving grandfather of Kristina, Jillian, Erin, Mackenzie and Cameron and loving great-grandfather of Layla and Knight. Cherished brother of the late Kenneth P. Murphy. He is also survived by his former wife, Lois R. MacElhiney of Reading. Funeral services and burial are private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Home Base 1 Constitution Rd., Charlestown, MA 02129. Robert was a veteran U.S. Marine Corps. For on line guest book visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home of READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020