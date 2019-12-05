Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
More Obituaries for ROBERT MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. MURRAY

ROBERT J. MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, Robert J. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Julia M. (Murphy) Murray. Loving father of Kathleen Murray of West Roxbury, Elizabeth O'Reilly and her husband William of Scituate, Maureen Moore and her husband Paul of Bedford, NH. Bob is survived by six loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late Dorothy Manning and Edward Murray. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bob was a retired employee of New England Telephone company and a U.S. Army Veteran, WWII.

Visitation will be held in The Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., on Saturday, December 7, beginning at 9:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to Holy Name Parish, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. www.holynameparish.com Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
