NIEMIEC, Robert J. "Bob" Age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 6, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by the support of his beloved family. Bob was born and raised in Chicopee, MA, the only child of the late John and Rose (Mitera) Niemiec. He graduated Chicopee High School, Class of 1956, prior to studying at the Cranwell School ('57), and earning his degree in Business Administration from Boston College in 1961. Bob was a gifted athlete, excelling in high school baseball, hockey and football. He was later inducted into Chicopee High School's Sports Hall of Fame and in 1978, he was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame. Well-deserved honors of which he was most proud. Throughout college, Bob continued to improve his skill as a pitcher and, as such, was known for his knuckleball. With his assistance on the mound, the BC Eagles reached the 1961 and 1962 NCAA World Series. An achievement he spoke of proudly. After college, he was drafted to play for the Houston Colt .45s (now the Houston Astros). Due to an unfortunate injury, his pitching career ended earlier than planned. Not one to wait for an opportunity, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he honorably served his country. Upon his return, Bob enrolled at UMass Amherst to further his studies. From 1966-1991, he was employed in the HR Department of Amstar Corp. and from 1991 until his retirement in 2000, he served as a HR Director at Liberty Financial in Boston. Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Allie (Matteo) Niemiec, a daughter, Maggie McGinty and her husband Mike of Northborough, a son, Mark Niemiec and his wife Maddie of Malvern, PA and four grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Kate McGinty and Mila Niemiec, all whom he loved. His family will forever remember the tireless work ethic Bob demonstrated. He enjoyed bird watching, discussing politics, reading, being with his grandchildren, and cheering them on at all their activities and events. Calling Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, NORTHBOROUGH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. The Niemiec family wishes to acknowledge the team at the Mass General Hospital who cared for Bob, and to support promising cancer research. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bob can be made online at because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2702023 Alternatively, checks can be made payable to "Massachusetts General Hospital, Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies," and please note "in memory of Robert Niemiec, #229074" so we can direct your donation to cancer research under Dr. Lipika Goyal. Checks can be mailed to the MGH Development Office, Attn: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com Hays Funeral Home 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020