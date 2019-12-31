|
|
NOBREGA, Robert J. Age 80, of Marblehead, December 29. Former owner of Nobrega's Discount. Husband of Ruth B. (Blanca) Nobrega, father of Robert C. Nobrega of Leeds, MA and Kenneth Nobrega and his wife Lori of Lynn, stepfather of Mauricio Rocha and his wife Selva of Marblehead, Daniel De La Rocha and his wife Betzi of Marblehead, and the late Sandra Rocha, grandfather of Julian Nobrega, Christopher Nobrega, Joseph Nobrega, Ian De La Rocha, Mia De La Rocha, Sebastian De La Rocha, Tristan De La Rocha, and Valentina De La Rocha, brother of the late Richard Nobrega. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Saturday at 9AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4-8PM. Those who prefer may make donations to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020