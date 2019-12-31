Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT NOBREGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. NOBREGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. NOBREGA Obituary
NOBREGA, Robert J. Age 80, of Marblehead, December 29. Former owner of Nobrega's Discount. Husband of Ruth B. (Blanca) Nobrega, father of Robert C. Nobrega of Leeds, MA and Kenneth Nobrega and his wife Lori of Lynn, stepfather of Mauricio Rocha and his wife Selva of Marblehead, Daniel De La Rocha and his wife Betzi of Marblehead, and the late Sandra Rocha, grandfather of Julian Nobrega, Christopher Nobrega, Joseph Nobrega, Ian De La Rocha, Mia De La Rocha, Sebastian De La Rocha, Tristan De La Rocha, and Valentina De La Rocha, brother of the late Richard Nobrega. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Saturday at 9AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Friday from 4-8PM. Those who prefer may make donations to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -