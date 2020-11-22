1/1
ROBERT J. O'LEARY
O'LEARY, Robert J. A lifelong resident of Cambridge, died peacefully in his home on November 21, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late James and Celia ( Connors) O'Leary. He is survived by many cousins locally, and in California and Ireland. He was a retired banker from Boston Bank as well as a freelance political consultant. A devoted parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Cambridge, past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 74, and past President of the Knights and Ladies of St. Finbarr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private Funeral will be held in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, on Friday, November 27, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's memory to St. Peter's School, 96 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA. 02138. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
