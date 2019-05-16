OLSON, Robert J. "Bob" Age 68, of Quincy, passed away with his loving family by his side at home on May 11, 2019. Affectionately known as "Bobby O," Bob was the devoted husband to Anne (Dartnell), and beloved father to John, Genevieve and fiancé Karl Desmond. Bob was born in Union, NJ to the late John and Eleanor (Apel) Olson. Brother to George and his wife Sharon of Kearny, NJ. Brother-in-law to Dave Dartnell and wife Anne Marie of Havertown, PA, Jack Dartnell and wife Gayle of Derry, NH, Rob Dartnell and wife Kathy of Fairview, PA, and Jane Dartnell of Long Beach, CA. Bob was deeply loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime owner of the Dairy Barn of Randolph, Bob is known as the last man to walk into Woodstock. Music touched his soul. He loved Van Morrison, Merle Haggard, and P-Funk. Bob was curious, kind, intelligent, and creative. He loved to read, talk, and meet new people. He loved roller skating in Central Park and was a wonderful cook. He had an amazing sense of humor even in the final moments of his life. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His spirit will live on. In the words of V.M., "There is a presence deep within you, Some people call it higher power in flame, When the leaves come tumbling down, remember, I'll be waiting on, waiting game." Family and friends are invited to a Service to Celebrate Bob's Life at the United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock St., Quincy, MA at 2pm on Saturday, June 15.



View the online memorial for Robert J. "Bob" OLSON Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019