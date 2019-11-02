|
|
PETTERSEN, Robert J. "Bob"
Age 90, at Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury, formerly of Groton, beloved husband of Patricia M. (McCarron) Pettersen. Korean War Army Vet., retired Raytheon Corp. Electrical Engineer, passed away October 31, 2019. Son of the late Frederick and Alma (McCormick) Pettersen. Brother of the late Marita Ullyett. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, including his godson, Tom Ullyet of Whitehorse, Canada.
Calling Hours are Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY, to be followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019