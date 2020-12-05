SCARPACI, Robert J. "Scuppy" Dec. 2nd of Middleton, formerly of Malden. Beloved husband of Deborah (Vellucci). Devoted stepfather of Jennifer Bonner and husband Michael of Stoneham, Nicole Caruso of Peabody, and Lindsay Coletti and husband Matthew of N. Andover. Loving brother of Richard Sarpaci of FL, Dennis Scarpaci of ME, and the late Anthony Scarpaci. Loving uncle of Marc Scarpaci, Richard Scarpaci, Gabrielle Sestito, Kerrie Lepage, Nicholas Scarpaci, Daniel Scarpaci, Ann Marie Connors and the late Michael Scarpaci. Also survived by 8 stepgrandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 790 Salem St., Malden on Wed., Dec. 9th, at 10 AM. Committal will be private. Donations in Scuppy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, or the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Late US Marine Corps Veteran, Vietnam. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com