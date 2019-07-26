Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 465-9323
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
42 Green St
Newburyport, MA
View Map
ROBERT J. SERINO


1935 - 2019
ROBERT J. SERINO Obituary
SERINO, Robert J. Age 84, of Newburyport, MA passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. After months of failing health, he died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 27, 1935, in Boston, Bob is the loving son of the late Herbert and Anna (Imperato) Serino. He passes on as head of his family, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob is known for his sharp mind, quick wit, and being the go-to man for everyone. As a young man, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in San Marcos, TX as a Chaplain's Assistant. He received an honorable discharge and moved on to his professional career to become a top salesman. He spent many years selling in the x-ray imaging industry, transitioned into the medical laboratory field where he ultimately retired as Vice President of a diagnostic medical laboratory. Bob always enjoyed a good political debate at the dinner table and long weekend drives with his wife in his convertible - open to wherever the road took them. Above all, he loved and enjoyed his family. Bob is the beloved husband of Rosemarie Serino, wife of 63 years, their son Dr. Robert M. Serino and his wife Patty Berry, daughter Cynthia Vaughn and her husband David Pompeo, grandchildren Robert J.H. Serino, Erica Vaughn, Alexandra Serino and Kristen Vaughn, and two great-grandchildren Olivia and Parker. Bob was predeceased by his son Steven V. Serino who passed away in December 2001. Also predeceased, are his three siblings Joseph, Herbert and Dorothy Serino. Arrangements are being handled by The Twomey, Leblanc & Conte Funeral Home at 193 High St. in NEWBURYPORT. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019. There is no longer any parking available behind the funeral home per order of the city of Newburyport. Bob's Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church at 42 Green St., Newburyport. Committal prayers and burial will be held following the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery on Storey Ave., in Newburyport. For directions or to offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019
