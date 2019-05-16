SIROIS, Robert J. Of Arlington, on May 15. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor C. "Nora" (Crowley). Father of Maureen Spinosa and husband Ted of Wilmington, Judy Donnelly and her late husband Senator Ken Donnelly of Arlington, Susan Sirois and Bruce Davidson of Arlington, Nancy McCaffery and John of Woburn, Kathy Sirois and Arthur of Bedford, the late Bonnie Adrizzoni and her husband John of West Medford, Noreen Speer and her husband Thomas of Dracut. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandchildren John Toby McCaffery, Gregory Mellor, Craig McCaffery and Macy Donnelly. Brother of the late Edna Keplin and Irene Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia Church, Winchester, Monday at 10 am. Interment with military honors to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, on Sunday from 2 to 6 pm. Late WWII Navy Veteran, life member of The K of C 109, Arlington & Life Member of The Winter Hill Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to: All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901 or Recovery Centers of America, 9 Village Inn Road, Westminster, MA 01473. Published in The Boston Globe from May 17 to May 18, 2019