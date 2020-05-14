|
SITTIG, Robert J. Of Roslindale and Hyde Park, who recently retired to Florida, passed away May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori (Tejada) Sittig. Former husband of Leigh Donohue. Loving father of Lynne Donohue, Karen Hamblin and her husband Jonathan, Brianne Sittig, all of Roslindale, and the late Brian Donohue. Proud grandfather of Ray-Shawn, Debrah-Leigh, Tyanna, Isaiah, Dezzirae, Rylee, and Gianna. Loving brother of William Sittig and his wife Margaret, John Sittig and his wife Donna, Kenny Sittig and his wife Cheryl, Kevin Sittig and Joanne Reilly and her husband Phil. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020