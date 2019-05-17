SULLIVAN, Robert J. Age 75, of Wenham, devoted husband of Gilda (Stanley) Sullivan, loving father of Shawn and his wife Kimberly Sullivan of Melrose and Lisa and her husband Randall Craig of Wenham, beloved grandfather of Jesse and James Craig of Wenham and Christopher and Colton Sullivan of Melrose. He was the son of the late Raymond J. and Gertrude (Phillips) Sullivan and brother of John "Jack" Sullivan of Nashua, NH. He was predeceased by his siblings, Richard, Paul, and Michael Sullivan, and Elizabeth Fisher. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. John's Church, Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and on-line obituary, visit ccbfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Robert J. SULLIVAN Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019