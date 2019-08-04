|
|
TERRY, Robert J. In Stoneham, formerly of Everett and East Boston, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband and companion of Regina K. "Reggie" Geehan-Terry for over 40 years. Brother of the late David M. Terry. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Wednesday, August 7, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Wednesday morning 10 - 12. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to Wingate of Reading, 1362 Main St., Reading, MA 01867 would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St.
View the online memorial for Robert J. TERRY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019