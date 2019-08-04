Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. TERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. TERRY Obituary
TERRY, Robert J. In Stoneham, formerly of Everett and East Boston, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband and companion of Regina K. "Reggie" Geehan-Terry for over 40 years. Brother of the late David M. Terry. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Wednesday, August 7, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Wednesday morning 10 - 12. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to Wingate of Reading, 1362 Main St., Reading, MA 01867 would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St.

View the online memorial for Robert J. TERRY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now