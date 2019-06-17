VITTORINI, Robert J. Age 72, of Pembroke, passed away on June 16, 2019. Born on April 5, 1947 in Boston, he was the son of the late Orlando and Angelina (Dellagioia) Vittorini. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Boston Golf and Verizon, where he retired after 34 years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening and watching hockey. Robert is survived by his devoted wife Susan E. (Casey) Vittorini. Loving father of Christopher R. Vittorini, Kaitlyn M. Vittorini, both of Pembroke, Lisa Campbell of Sutton, and Jason Vittorini of Hingham. Brother-in-law of Jeff, Cindy, Kathy and Liz. He is also survived by many dear cousins and dear friend John G. Brennan of Pembroke. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), HANOVER, on Wednesday, June 19th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Pembroke on Thursday at 10am, followed by a burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary