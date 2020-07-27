|
WALSH, Robert J. Jr. "Bob" Of Reading, formerly of Somerville and Melrose, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a 7 year courageous battle with PSP. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Meehan) Walsh. Loving brother of Linda Leahy and her husband, Kevin, of York, ME, Richard Walsh and his wife, Linda (Errobino), of Billerica, Lois De Vellis and her husband, Kenneth, of Melrose, Nancy Walsh and her spouse, Clare O'Brien, of Somerville, Thomas Walsh and his wife, Suzanne (DesRoches), of Medford, Karen Regan and her husband, Matthew, of Saugus; brother-in-law of Richard J. Meehan and his wife, Lynne (Jameson), of Melrose, Jack Parker and wife, Jacqueline (Gibson), of Gloucester, and the late Phyllis Meehan Parker and Peter P. Meehan Jr. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews, five godchildren and numerous cousins and special friends. Family was the most important part of Bob's life, he enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was a great athlete and enjoyed all Boston sports teams and was a truly amazing source of giving life advice. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Past employee and VP of Bentley University and Wheelock College and Director of Financial Affairs at the Winsor School. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roberts memory to The Winsor School, Development Office, 103 Pilgrim Rd., Boston, MA 02215. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe from July 28 to July 29, 2020