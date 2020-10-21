1/1
ROBERT J. WHALEN Sr.
WHALEN, Robert J. Sr. Age 98 of Laguna Woods, CA, formerly of Westwood, MA and Cotuit, MA, died peacefully on October 15, 2020 at his son's home in Laguna Beach, CA. Beloved husband of the late Ruth W. (Whittaker). Devoted father of Robert J. Whalen and his wife Kirsten J. Whalen of Laguna Beach, Mark W. Whalen and his wife Pamela K. Silverman of Pinehurst, NC, David G. Whalen and his wife Barbara E. Burke of Barrington, RI and George N. Whalen of Franklin, MA. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many thoughtful nieces and nephews. Loving brother of his late siblings Lawrence J. Whalen, Ruth Milligan, Paul A. Whalen, and Thomas F. Whalen, Sr. Bob was born and raised in Boston. During World War II, he served as a sergeant in the US Army and fought in the Philippines. After the War, he graduated from Boston University (BA '48) and later achieved designation as a CPA. In the fifties, he married and moved to Westwood and there, together with Ruth, did everything he could to give his family a good and happy life. Bob retired as Vice President of Finance at the Kinney Vacuum Company and then, in 2006, moved to Laguna Woods. There, he became an active member of the Laguna Woods Lawn Bowling Club, ultimately serving as its President from 2009 through 2010. Laguna Woods was also the base from which he travelled to attend every graduation, wedding, and major milestone of his grandchildren's lives. We loved him. We are grateful for all he did. We will miss him. Visiting Hours in the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, MA on October 30, 2020, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church at 11 AM on October 31, 2020. The Mass will be for family only, but it will be live streamed at www.saintmmparish.org Interment will be at Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Ruth Whittaker Whalen Scholarship at The Brimmer and May School, www.brimmer.org Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, (781) 326-0074. hdlfuneralhome.net



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
