WHELAN, Robert J. Sr. On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Robert "Bob" / "Doc" Whelan, loving partner and father of two children, passed away at the age of 62 at Brigham and Women's Hospital after a quiet battle with Myelofibrosis and complications from pneumonia. Born on July 21, 1957 in Boston, MA to the late Josephine (Coletti) and Robert Whelan. Bob was a loving brother to the late William and Jane Whelan, both of Newton. He graduated from Newton North High School in 1975, and worked as a painting contractor for William Earle & Son, which he eventually took over and ran until his death. On June 7th, 1981, he married the late Theresa Szymanski. They had two children, Alanna (Whelan) Flaherty and Robert Whelan, Jr. Bob had a passion for sports, dogs, and watching Turner Classic Movies. When not listening to, watching, or discussing sports, he loved to surround himself with friends and family while enjoying beers outside by the water, and found his greatest happiness playing with his grandsons. He was truly one of a kind, and left an impact on everyone he met. His quiet strength, huge smile, "wisdom seeds", and catch phrases will be missed beyond measure, but will live on in the hearts of those he left behind. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Josephine; his siblings, William and Jane; his wife, Theresa; and his closest friend and mentor, Robert Earle. He is survived by his longtime partner, Tina Yazbek; two children, Alanna and Robert; sons-in-law, Neal Flaherty and Rich Martino; two grandsons, Jack and Carter Flaherty, who he adoringly referred to as "Jack-Jack" and "Big Man"; stepbrother, Michael Walsh; aunt and uncle, Carol and Edward Hadro; several cousins; and his dear friends, the Earle-Coppola family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bob's care team at the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute. They are forever grateful to them and his oncologist, Dr. Eric S. Winer, for their knowledge, care, love and support. Bob's family will hold a public visitation in accordance with state-mandated Coronavirus restrictions. So we will only allow 10 people into the funeral home at a time and ask that you observe social distancing. Calling hours Tuesday, April 28 from 4-8pm in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the MPN Research Foundation. https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020