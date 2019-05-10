WILSON, Robert J. Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Medford, May 9th. Beloved husband of Elizabeth T. (McGrath) Wilson. Loving father of Richard W. Wilson and his wife Linda Jean of Wilmington, Susanne M. Lyra and her husband Robert of Franklin and Cindy Trainer and her husband Larry of Wake Forest, NC. Devoted grandfather of Michael and his wife Melissa, Christina, Brian, Kevin, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Melissa and Cameron. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was raised and educated in Arlington. He is a graduate of Arlington High School, Class of 1955. Robert was a member of the Strategic Air Command in the Unites States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He worked as a Chemical Engineer for the Cabot Corporation for 30 years. He lived in Medford for 32 years before moving to South Yarmouth where he has lived for the past 19 years. Robert was an avid hockey fan, fisherman and gardener. First and foremost, he was a man that was devoted to his wife and family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, May 15th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Assoc. of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, Suite D3, South Dennis, MA 02660. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019