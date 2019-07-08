WYMAN, Robert J Robert Joseph "Bob" Wyman, of Brockton, MA, formerly of Canton, MA, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in Norway, ME to the late Lawrence P. Wyman and Louise Kessler Wyman Goldberg, Bob was raised and educated in Canton, MA. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and served as a company radioman during combat operations in the Quang Tri province of Vietnam with Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines. Bob earned a Purple Heart in 1968 for serious injuries incurred from enemy mortar fire. Bob was a respected leader and conscientious maintenance engineering supervisor for Continental Baking/Wonder-Hostess in Natick, MA for over two decades before his retirement. He was a talented and award winning scale model builder, a hobby that began at a very early age and lasted a lifetime. He was an avid reader and military historian. Quick witted and always willing to make you laugh, Bob's greatest joy was sharing stories of his childhood with his grandchildren and watching them grow and create memories of their own. He is survived by his son, Robert and his wife Kristy and their sons, Jacob and Cole of East Bridgewater, MA, and daughter, Lauren Tobiaz of Whitman, MA and her daughter, Arianna Comendul and son Lexton. He also leaves his good friend and companion Kim Hallahan. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Larry and leaves his siblings, Velma, Greg, Mary, Mark, Stephen, and Brent, many wonderful nieces and nephews, and many more lifelong friends, including his former wife Marjorie (Murphy) Wyman. At Bob's request services will be private.



