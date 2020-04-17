|
WATSON, Robert James DMD Of Essex Junction, Vermont, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 10. He was born on February 23, 1937, in Barre, Vermont, to Bob and Lucy Watson.
Bob graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, then attended Tufts University for undergrad and Dental School, graduating in 1962 with his DMD. He interned at Fletcher Allen in Burlington before leaving for Quonset Point Naval Station in Rhode Island. From Rhode Island, he completed pediatric dentistry training at Children's Hospital in Boston. He then moved with his young family to Burlington, Vermont, to establish his first dental practice. In 1973, along with friend Bob Perrin and others, he established Timberlane Dental Group in South Burlington. Dr. Bob, as he was known in the dental community, was very active in the Greater Burlington community, serving in Kiwanis, as a lay reader at All Saints Episcopal Church, and as a member of the Ethan Allen Club. Bob served for many years on the board of the Vermont State Dental Society, serving as President in 1983, and was a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists. He was active in the Cleft Palate Clinic of Vermont his entire career, helping to shape the mouths and lives of countless young people. Bob loved the outdoors and looked forward to his annual camping trip with his friends, where they would enjoy fishing and poker in Maine. Bob enjoyed gardening whether he was in South Burlington, Lotus Lake, or Massachusetts.
Bob married Becky Martin in 1960. They were married for 30 years and remained friends until his passing. He is survived by Becky and their children and grandchildren: daughter Beth (Rob Allen) and children Chelsey (Joseph Hoyt), Abbey and Brock, son Bret (Sheryl) and children Max, Lilly and Charles Henry, son Brad (Wendy) and children Carly and Jackson, son J.P. (Caroline) and children Rebecca and Sarah Elizabeth. Poppop, to his grandchildren, spent hours supporting them in whatever endeavor they pursued. Bob was an avid skier and enjoyed "running groomers" at top speed while leaving his children and grandchildren in the dust.
Before retiring, Bob reconnected with his Tufts University sweetheart, Elaine Kasparian. The two were married in 2000, and after Bob's retirement lived in the Greater Boston area. They enjoyed live jazz together and dancing to Petula Clark during breakfast. The two of them loved supporting Tufts as well as supporting Elaine's children and grandchildren in their artistic and athletic interests. Bob is survived by Elaine and her children and grandchildren: Faith Kasparian (Erik Weisman) and children Frank and Ethan, Joy Kasparian Federico (Richard Federico) and children Richard and Chris, Chris Kasparian (Laura) and children Elsbeth and Frank Christian James. While their health didn't allow them to live together, they remained very close.
Bob returned to Vermont in 2016, as he began to be significantly impacted by Alzheimer's disease. His family members spent many precious hours with Dad/Poppop/Uncle Bob, taking him on road trips, walking with him, gardening, seeing Tufts play soccer and many other activities which he enjoyed. Bob rediscovered his singing talent and sang at the senior center. The family is appreciative of the wonderful care he received at Westview Meadows, Heaton Woods and Maple Ridge. His family cherished the time they spent with him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we may all be able to gather together safely. Expressions of remembrance may be made, and a list of where contributions can be made can be found on Bob's personal Facebook page: www.facebook.com/drbobwats1 or www.gregorycremation.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020