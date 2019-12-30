|
WHITTIER, Robert Jerden "Bob" Age 97, passed away at his son's home in St. Louis, MO, on December 24, 2019. Born in Norwood in 1922, Bob was a lifelong resident of the South Shore. He graduated from Thayer Academy in 1941, and attended Parks Air College in East St. Louis, IL. Known for his seven decades of writing on boating, aviation, and outdoor recreation, Bob was the award-winning author of over 2,500 magazine articles and 10 books. He was a lifelong member of the Camp Squanto Alumni Association and the Experimental Aircraft Association, and was inducted into the EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame in 2004. He is survived by his three children, their spouses, and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date; see the Shepherd Funeral Home website https://shepherdfuneralhome.com for details. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the "Camp Squanto Alumni Association," c/o CSAA, 23 Mariner's Drive, Marshfield, MA 02050.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019