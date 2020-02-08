Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CRUZ, Robert John Age 60, of Acton, MA, February 7, 2020. Survived by his wife of almost 36 years, Melissa Hastings Cruz of Acton, his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Emily, Matthew and Althea Haynes, of Acton, MA, his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Cruz and Christa Self, of Wakefield, MA, his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, Stephen, Liga and Markus Cruz of Riga, Latvia. He also leaves his Aunt Virginia Cruz of Florida and many cousins. Born in Cambridge, MA, son of the late Julio and Theresa (Sullivan) Cruz. He attended St. Peters grammar school, BC High School and Georgetown University. Rob worked at the Boston Stock Exchange and Fidelity Investments before taking on the role of full time, at home father when Emily was 7 and Matt was 5. Visiting Hours Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rt. 111), ACTON, MA 01720. Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Elizabeth's of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington Street, Acton, MA. A bereavement reception will follow at Paparazzi Restaurant, 768 Elm Street, Concord, MA. Cremation and private Burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Rob's memory to the Acton Food Pantry at Acton Community Supper and Food Pantry, Inc., P.O. Box 2098, Acton, MA 01720. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
