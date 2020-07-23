|
|
DUFF, Robert John "Bobby" Age 80, of Milton, formerly of Weymouth and Hanover, was called home July 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is now reunited with his parents, Alice (Mackinnon) Duff and Edward Duff, his brothers Joseph McKinnon and Edward "Eddie," and his beloved sister, Virginia "Ginny." He will be greatly missed by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Marie (Howley) Duff, his daughter, Erin Issel and her husband, Jerry of Carver, his daughter Katie Manning, her husband, Patrick and their children, Sophia and Georgia of Milton, his daughter, Kerry Walsh, her husband, Tommy and their children, Maggie, Norah, Erin and Delia of Milton, and his son, Michael Duff, his wife, Jenn and their children, Rocco, Ginny and Micky of Milton. He is also survived by his sister, Alice "Blondie" Doherty of Braintree, his sister Margaret "Peggy" Smith of NC, his brother William Duff and wife Leigh of CT, as well as several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, and many friends, including his former coworkers at the telephone company in Boston. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday, July 26, from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass private. Interment Milton Cemetery. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor "Papa's" favorite cause, The Milton Animal Shelter, at www.miltonanimalleague.org/donate For complete obituary or to send the Duff family a sympathy message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2020