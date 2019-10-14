Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
549 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DURKIN

ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DURKIN Obituary
DURKIN, Robert John "Bob" Of Webster, formerly of Norwood and Walpole, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Lucie M. (Bourgeois) Durkin. Loving father of Thomas P. Durkin & his wife Pamela and the late Robert Paul Durkin. Cherished grandfather of Thomas Durkin & his wife Coni, Allison McGuirk & her husband Matthew, and great-grandfather of four. Devoted brother of the late Thomas J. Durkin, Margaret Gamble, and Mary Durkin. Navy veteran who served during WWII. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 17th, from 9-10:30AM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 549 Washington St., Norwood at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name can be made to a . Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
