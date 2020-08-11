|
|
McNAIR, Robert John AIA 1947-2020 Age 73, of Ogden, Utah passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 6, 2020. He was born April 23, 1947 in Wolverhampton, England, raised in Ogden, UT, lived in Boston, MA for 35 years, and retired back to Ogden in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Claudia Jardine McNair, one daughter and one grandson. He was predeceased by his parents Alexander Sneddon and Violet Lloyd McNair and his older brother, Alexander (Al) McNair. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cum Laude in Architecture from the University of Utah, Class of 1971. Robert concluded his award-winning 35-year Architectural career as Principal and Senior Vice President of the 250-person Architectural/Engineering firm, SMMA, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2020