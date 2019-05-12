Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TERPSTRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JOHN TERPSTRA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT JOHN TERPSTRA Obituary
TERPSTRA, Robert John Of Burlington, May 11. Beloved husband of Marina "Ineke" (Bruijn). Loving father of Anita Terpstra & her husband Essam Abdelhamid of Hampton, NH, Timothy Terpstra & his wife Leslie Koplow of Concord, MA and Bryan Terpstra & his wife Julie Fitzmaurice of Concord, MA. Brother of Louise Leopold of Saugus, half-brother to Jerry Terpstra of Freeport, ME, and Cindy Harris of Nova Scotia. Proud grandfather of Theodore, William, Mitchell, & Caitlin Terpstra and Emma, Sara, Sam, & Olivia Abdelhamid. Former husband of Sandra Taube of Hampton, NH. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, May 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now