TERPSTRA, Robert John Of Burlington, May 11. Beloved husband of Marina "Ineke" (Bruijn). Loving father of Anita Terpstra & her husband Essam Abdelhamid of Hampton, NH, Timothy Terpstra & his wife Leslie Koplow of Concord, MA and Bryan Terpstra & his wife Julie Fitzmaurice of Concord, MA. Brother of Louise Leopold of Saugus, half-brother to Jerry Terpstra of Freeport, ME, and Cindy Harris of Nova Scotia. Proud grandfather of Theodore, William, Mitchell, & Caitlin Terpstra and Emma, Sara, Sam, & Olivia Abdelhamid. Former husband of Sandra Taube of Hampton, NH. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn Street, BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, May 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019