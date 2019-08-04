|
ARNOLD, Robert Joseph Age 51, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was co-owner of CEM Services, Inc. in Norton, MA. Bob was born in Bellflower, CA on April 3, 1968, the son of the late John and Joan (Danahay) Arnold. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering Technology from Norwich University, Class of 1990. He and his wife Ellen were married at their home in Foxborough on June 27, 1998. Bob was a lifelong resident of Foxborough. An avid golfer and was a member of the Foxborough Country Club and Hampton Hall Country Club in SC. He enjoyed spending time at his vacation home with his wife in Bluffton, SC. He loved spending time with his beloved dogs Bama, Mulligan, and Savannah. Beloved husband of Ellen T. (Troy) Arnold. Devoted brother of Andrew Arnold and his wife Anne of Rye, NH and the late Sarah-Louise Arnold. Brother-in-law of Tom and his wife Abi Troy of Westford, MA. Also survived by his nieces Samantha and Nick Nelson of Pawtucket, RI, Sarah and Zakary Medeiros of Mansfield, MA, Ashley and Justin Talbot of Dover, NH, Meghan Troy of Asheville, NC and nephews Andy Arnold of Royalton, VT and John Troy and his fiancée Marissa Tonachio of Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Robert "Bubba" Arnold Scholarship Fund, c/o Foxborough Country Club, 33 Walnut St., Foxborough, MA 02035. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in FOXBOROUGH. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019