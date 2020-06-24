|
CONNEARNEY, Robert Joseph August 25, 1940 - June 3, 2020 Of Andover, Massachusetts, originally of Stoneham, passed away peacefully in his home on June 3, 2020 at age 79. Robert had resided in his Andover home since he had it custom built in 1973. He was a graduate of Tufts University and a brilliant mechanical engineer until his retirement just a few years ago. He was a devoted animal lover and donated to several animal protection and rescue leagues. He will also be remembered for his great sense of humor and amazing artistic abilities, with a special talent for creating charcoal drawings of rare, vintage, sports and race cars, as well as stunning oil paintings. He had a great admiration for sailboats and motorcycles and owned several throughout his life. He was also a collector of cars - rare, vintage, sports and race - and enjoyed attending any and all auto events. Robert will be greatly missed by his three adult children, Robin Bergstrom of Plaistow, NH; Michelle Connearney of Andover, MA; and Robert Connearney of Haverhill, MA. He is also survived by 6 adult grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Stephanie, Andrea, Robert and Chelsea; several great-grandchildren; his sister and her husband, Carol and John Burgess; and their three adult children, Lynn, Glen and Heidi. He will be particularly missed by his grandson Robert, who shared his avid enthusiasm for all things automotive and they spent a great deal of time together enjoying their common interests as well as each other's company. Last but not least, mention must be made of his two beloved cats, Cookie and Dusty, who will be cared for by family. Robert will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020