GULLOTTI, Robert Kenneth Lifelong Waltham resident, acclaimed musician and educator, Bob Gullotti, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Saturday, January 25th, 2020, at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 28, 1949 in Waltham, MA, son of the late Anthony Gullotti and Ida (Foskin) Gullotti.
Bob was an extraordinarily talented musician and an internationally renowned teacher and mentor to thousands of musicians in the Boston area, nationally, and globally. He was currently a professor in the Percussion Department at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and also a private drum instructor for professionals at his home studio in Waltham. Bob was also still a full-time touring musician at the time of his passing with his main group, The Fringe, as well as with countless other legendary musicians and groups within the jazz community and beyond.
Bob is survived by his devoted children Alicia Robillard and her husband Scott Robillard, and Andrew Gullotti, his loving wife Marion Campos Gullotti and her son Lucas Paris, his cherished grandchildren Ty, Toni and Trevor Robillard who dearly loved their Papa, his ex-wife Carol Gullotti, his brothers Russell, Stephen, James, and Arthur Gullotti, along with their wives and children, and the rest of the extended Gullotti Family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Bob's Life at Brasco & Sons Funeral Home's Mary Catherine Chapel, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, MA, on Saturday morning, Feb. 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the same location on Friday, Jan. 31st, from 3pm - 8pm. Parking attendants will be on duty.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bob Gullotti Memorial Musical Scholarship Fund, c/o Waltham Public Schools, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452. Attn: Waltham High School Bob Gullotti Memorial Musical Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020