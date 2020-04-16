|
|
KNOX, Robert Kenneth Son of South Boston Age 68, of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of South Boston, departed this world April 8th, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah Baker Knox & loving stepfather to Michal Baker & Danielle Krystyn. Son of the late Roberta & Robert Gately BPD of Westwood, MA. Cherished brother of Karen, William & Paul Knox. Predeceased by brother James Knox, sister-in-law Barbara Knox & niece Brittney Testa. Brother-in-law of Patricia Knox, Ali Walsh & Glenn Testa. Adored uncle of William, Jr., JB, Christopher, Danielle, Jennifer & Katelyn Knox.
Buddy leaves behind a staggering tale of a man who enjoyed the pleasure of making people laugh. He is renowned for not holding back & telling like it is, but despite his exterior, he was a loving, caring & giving person, as evidenced by the deep sorrow our hearts are feeling at his passing.
After the Covid-19 situation clears, we will Celebrate Buddy's Life with family & friends.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020