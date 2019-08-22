|
CAPPUCCI, Robert L. Robert Lawrence Cappucci, beloved by his family and friends, age 81, of Saugus, formerly of Medford and East Boston, passed away on August 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and the mother of his 7 beautiful children, Rosalie Cappucci of Medford, son Joseph and his wife Kathy, son Michael, daughter Lisa Knowles and her partner Jimmy Baylis, son Stephen and his wife Terri, daughter Linda, son Chester and his wife Corina, son Robert Jr. and 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his longtime partner, Rita Ingersoll of Saugus, her 3 children Chuck and his partner Tish, David and his wife Selina, Mark and her 3 grandchildren Courtney, Keagan and Molli whom he loved very much. Robert was one of seven children of the late Joseph and Lucy Cappucci. The late brothers Anthony, Reverend Chester, OMI, Joseph, and his beloved sister Lucy Atkinson. He is also survived by his beautiful sisters Rita Vachon and Angela Cambria and many nieces and nephews. Robert loved his years at Malden Catholic High School. After graduation he became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Robert's brother Anthony convinced him to become a hairdresser when his Marine Corps service was complete. He spent the next 60 years doing what he truly loved. He leaves his wonderful supportive partners Kevin and Darlene and many beautiful customers. Robert was an avid Red Sox fan; he truly loved the red Sox and rarely missed a game. He spent most of the TV games in constant contact with his nephew Larry and they tried to manage the game from their living rooms in Boston and Florida. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Wednesday, August 28th at 10 AM. Immediately following the Mass, all are welcome to join the family at Anthony's of Malden, 105 Canal St., Malden, MA. Robert will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019