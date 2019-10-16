|
CRANITCH, Robert L. "Casino" Of Medford, October 11th. Beloved son of Robert D. Cranitch of Medford and the late Ruth P. (Donovan) Cranitch. Cherished brother of Ruthanne Riccioli of Wakefield, Lynne Caruso and her husband Joseph of Reading, and Daniel Cranitch and his wife Maureen of Reading. Loving uncle of Kevin, Christine, Katelyn, Joseph, Lauren and Daniel. Granduncle of Madison, Taylor, Joy and Kathryn. Bobby was born in Somerville and had been a lifelong resident of Medford. He is a graduate of Immaculate Conception Grammar School in Malden, and a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1969. He served his country honorably as a soldier in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was a very proud veteran. For 37 years, he worked as a gas fitter for National Grid. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Club, the Irish American Association and the Italian American Club, all in Malden, and a life member of the . He loved spending time with his family and especially his many lifelong friends. He loved sports, fishing and spending time with dear friends in Gloucester. Bobby cherished all of his longtime friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Saturday, October 19th at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. At the request of his family, visitation at the Funeral Home is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. www.woundedwarrior.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019