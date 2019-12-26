|
GEDIES, Robert L. Of Arlington, December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanne M. Funk-Gedies. Former husband of Joan (Monaghan) LaPorta of Arlington. Devoted father of Robert Gedies, his wife Lucy of West Virginia, Jane Iannelli of Arlington, Richard Gedies, and his wife Deborah of Reading. Loving grandfather of Alexa Burns, her husband Sam, Leah, Rachel, David, Matthew, Robert and Michael. Brother of the late Richard Gedies and Ruth Russo. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, December 30th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2–6 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Navy veteran of the Korean War. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019