GODFREY, Robert L. Age 77, of Mashpee, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Wilmington, MA after battling a long illness. He is the beloved husband of Sandra (Dempster) Godfrey, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Bob was born in Boston, MA on October 16, 1942 to the late Charles and Lillian (Gardner) Godfrey. He was raised in Reading, MA, where he graduated from Reading Memorial High School in 1960. After high school, Bob went on to Bentley College where, in 1967, he earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. He was employed in the food industry in various capacities for many years before co-founding Progressive Sales and Marketing, Inc., a food brokerage company for grocery stores in 1988.
Bob and Sandra moved to Mashpee after 24 years in Reading, MA, where they raised their family. While in Mashpee, Bob was a longstanding member of the New Seabury Country Club. Bob loved to golf and enjoyed music, old cars, and going to the beach.
In addition to his loving wife Sandra, Bob is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Young and her husband Gary of Lincoln, NE, and Amy L. Fandel and her husband Jonathan of Reading, MA, six grandchildren, Jack Young, Jaime Young, Lillian Young, Graham Young, Noah Fandel, and Eliza Fandel, as well as a niece, nephews, and loving friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Celebration honoring Bob's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or online at www.dana-farber.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020