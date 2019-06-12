HARRIS, Robert L. Of Newton, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born to the late David & Eva (Streyer) Harris and raised by his father and stepmother Rose (Shevinsky) Harris. For 55 years, he was the loving husband of the late Elinor (Wildstein) Harris. Devoted father to Mitchell Harris & his wife Frances of Urbana, IL, and the late Linda Hanau & her surviving husband Michael of Westwood, MA. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Danielle Hanau, step-grandfather of Daniel (Kathy) McJacobson and Simon Jacobson, and step-great-grandfather of Martin and Luca McJacobson. Dear brother of Elaine Nadell of NY and the late Sylvia Harris and Mildred Engel. Robert grew up in Brooklyn, NY and earned his Bachelor's (1952) and Master's (1959) of Civil Engineering degrees at the City College of the City of NY. His had a long career as a Civil Engineer and later a Software Development Manager, retiring in 1991. In retirement, he found great joy in traveling with his wife and volunteering at the Boston Museum of Science, teaching at the Newton Senior Center, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services at Temple Shalom, 175 Temple St., Newton, 02465 on Thursday, June 13 1:30pm. Burial at Crawford St. Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Memorial observance following the burial through 6:30pm with a minyan at 5:30pm at Temple Shalom. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481 curealz.org/giving/donate or Temple Shalom, Newton. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary